The 63rd Miss Cobb County Scholarship Competition will be staged on Aug. 7 at 7p.m. at the Jennie T. Anderson Theater, 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Over $20,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded.
The new Miss Cobb County and Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen will be community ambassadors during the coming year leading to the state competition in Columbus next June. Tickets are $20 and available at the door.
For more information, contact Gene Phillips at 770-545-1351 or email misscobbcounty@yahoo.com.
