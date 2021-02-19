The Marietta Police Athletic League invites residents, their families and companies to create a team and register for the 5th annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5K Walk/Run.
This year’s event will take place from March 6 at 6 a.m. to March 13 at noon at a location of the participant's choosing.
Registration is available now through Feb. 28 for just $30.
There will be a Pot of Gold Celebration to end the race March 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is an opportunity to celebrate the end of the race with family and friends in a safe, socially distanced environment. All attendees are encouraged to wear masks in addition to keeping a distance of six-feet from others at the event.
Awards will be presented to race category winners and for the best costume. Gift bags will be presented to race participants containing the race T-shirt and some swag. The event will have a festive atmosphere with light entertainment. The location for the Pot of Gold Celebration will only be released in the days prior to the event.
Register at https://www.MariettaShamrockShuffle.com.
Proceeds from the race will benefit Marietta PAL, a non-profit organization which helps to prevent juvenile crime and violence by providing civic, athletic, recreational and educational opportunities which create trust and build understanding between law enforcement and youth. PAL provides programs for school-aged youth, from 5-17 years old and offers daily afterschool, summer camp, martial arts, boxing, basketball and dance programs at the Lawrence Street Recreation Center, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta.
