The 5th annual Dashing Through The Square, a 5K scholarship fundraising event, will take place Dec. 5‐19 in a virtual format.
This annual philanthropic event is hosted by the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and the PEARL Foundation Inc.
The monies raised benefit scholarships and fund community service outreach. In 2020, the chapter and PEARL awarded $37,500 in scholarships to 11 high school seniors from several Cobb County high schools.
In adherence with COVID‐19 protocols, the race will be virtual. Participants can register as an individual or form teams as well asset fundraising goals. In addition to the 5K, there will be a 1K Rudolph Race for kids. The race must be completed between Dec. 5‐19 in order to track results online.
Participants are encouraged to download the Runkeeper App or utilize a wearable tracker to record results on the race’s online tracking system. Registrants can download and print race bibs online.
A high‐quality runner’s T‐shirt, a commemorative medal and key chain will be mailed to all participants. Special medals will be presented to the first and second place winners in specific age groups and medals will be awarded based on all times uploaded.
The regular cost for the 5K is $35. The cost for the 1K is $15.
For more information, visit raceroster.com or akarhozetaomega.org.
