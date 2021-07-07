Over 420 participants gathered at Due West United Methodist Church on July 3 to participate in the Annual Inter-Faith 5K celebrating the First Amendment and religious freedom.
Mark Hellman and other Due West staff assembled the runners and walkers at the starting line for the race, which ran to a watering station near Lost Mountain Middle School and finished at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Hadaway Road.
Gary Bleazard, who initiated the race five years ago, was at the finish line where each runner’s time was recorded. After a hearty pancake breakfast with fruit and granola bars, awards were given to the top three male and female participants by age group.
“It’s become a great annual event,” said Bleazard. “We so enjoy doing this each year with our friends at Due West Methodist Church and now the West Cobb Islamic Center and Shiloh United Methodist Church. It gives us an excuse to get together during the summer and celebrate freedoms that are important to all of us.”
This year the Masjid al-Furqan, West Cobb Islamic Center and Shiloh United Methodist Church joined Due West United Methodist Church and the three congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Hadaway Road to plan the event. Mosquito Shield, Coca Cola United, and R & F Engraving were corporate sponsors.
