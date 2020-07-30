Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union recently awarded $5,000 to two nonprofit organizations that serve metro Atlanta children and families.
Through its established Philanthropic Fund, the credit union awarded a $2,500 grant to Quality Care for Children for its Emergency Child Care program, which connects families with safe, dependable childcare during crises.
The Piedmont Park Conservancy was awarded a separate $2,500 grant to fund its Field Trips program. In addition to giving young students a chance to experience nature right in the heart of Atlanta, the program also offers classes focused on science, technology, engineering and math.
The application window for a 2021 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund grant is open now through Aug. 31. Applications for a 2021 grant must be submitted via the online portal at DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
