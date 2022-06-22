The Peach State Depression Glass Club of Marietta will have the 45th Vintage and Collectible Glass Show & Sale.
The show will feature reputable dealers from across the nation who specialize in American made glass from 1880s-1970s. Club members will provide free glass identification using their extensive reference library. The Glass Doctor will be available to fix chips or nicks and discuss glass repair options for a fee.
In addition to free parking, there will be free activities that include door prizes given throughout the weekend, a scavenger hunt with prizes for children ages 6-16 on July 23, a Club Glass Display "Our Glass Animal Menagerie," three seminars, auctions and glass blowing exhibits.
Show dates are July 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Admission is $8 per person for the weekend with children under age 16 admitted free with an adult. Early shoppers on July 23 are admitted for $15 per person at 9 a.m. All tickets purchased at the door.
All profits from the show go to support student scholarships in glass blowing at Georgia Southwestern State University as well as donations to educational opportunities at three glass museums.
