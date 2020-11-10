The 45th Great American Smokeout will be Nov. 19.
The American Cancer Society is reminding people who smoke to use this as a day to make a plan to commit to a tobacco- and smoke-free life year-round, especially people who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The ACS has hosted the Great American Smokeout since 1976 as a public awareness event to encourage people to quit smoking. It is held annually on the third Thursday of November.
Smoking rates in the U.S. have declined from 42% in 1965 to 13.7% in 2018, but the gains are inconsistent, and some groups continue to smoke and smoke more heavily than others.
Each year, more than 55% of the 34 million people who smoke in the U.S. try to quit. However, only about 1.2 million or 7.4% who try to quit succeed each year, in part because of lack of access to cessation resources and support. While quitting smoking can be difficult, people can increase their chances of success if they have a plan including nicotine replacement therapy or other FDA-approved medications and counseling.
For more information, to connect to a free telephone quit line or to access resources to help make a plan to quit, visit cancer.org.
