The Kennesaw Business Association in cooperation with the City of Kennesaw will have the 45th annual Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival from April 17-18 in downtown Kennesaw.
The festival, presented by LGE Credit Union, will feature over 200 arts and crafts booths, 25 food booths, one entertainment stage and live acoustic music in the new food court throughout the weekend. Hours will be April 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
The festival has taken enhanced health and safety measures for visitors and staff. Event staff members are required to utilize appropriate personal protective equipment at all times. Event staff members will wash hands prior to starting their shift and at frequent intervals in between tasks. Event staff members will undergo screening, including a temperature check, upon arrival to the event. Food will be handled with plastic utensils to minimize touch points by staff members. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the festival.
Admission is free. There will be two free 14 passenger buses running shuttles from Swift-Cantrell Park to the festival during event hours. Parking is available at both Adams Park and Swift-Cantrell Park.
For more information, visit www.kennesawbusiness.org, 770-423-1330 or email jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com.
