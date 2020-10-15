The 44th annual Superior Plumbing Kennesaw/Big Shanty Festival will be Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Kennesaw.
The festival will feature over 150 arts & crafts booths, 25 food booths, an entertainment stage and live acoustic music throughout the weekend in the new Food Court. There will be no parade this year due to COVID-19.
Enhanced health and safety measures have been taken by the festival for visitors and staff.
Event staff members are required to utilize appropriate personal protective equipment at all times; wash hands prior to starting their shift and at frequent intervals in between tasks; and undergo screening, including a temperature check, upon arrival to event facility. Food will be handled with plastic utensils to minimize touch points by staff members. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will also be available throughout the festival.
For more information, call 770-423-1330, e-mail jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com or visit www.kennesawbusiness.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.