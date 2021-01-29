40 Days for Life Marietta will hold a candlelight vigil at Planned Parenthood on Cobb Parkway to launch a campaign to stop abortion.
The pro-life group, which traditionally holds a 40-day campaign outside clinics that perform abortions, is launching a "365 pilot program" to maintain "year round presence in a nutshell" at the Planned Parenthood, starting with a candlelight vigil on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Speakers at the vigil include Steve Kralen, campaign director of 40 Days For Life, and Jill Stanek and Chaney Mullins of Pregnancy and Life Assistance Network. Worship music will be performed by Charmaine Landrum and Journey Worship. The event will also be live streamed. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The group plans to return to the clinic throughout the year, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during clinic hours and eventually being there five days a week, praying, holding posters, handing out resources to people who approach them, and "sidewalk counseling." Resources and posters will be provided.
