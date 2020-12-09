The Northwest District 4-H area Consumer Judging Competition was held virtually on Nov. 9 where 18 Cobb County 4-H’ers competed for top honors.
Over the course of two months, 4-H’ers have learned about various consumer products and how to rank the items based on price, quality and need of the individual purchasing the product all via Zoom. 4-H’ers also developed critical thinking skills, reasoning skills and communication skills through this judging team opportunity.
The consumer products and services judged this year were vending machine snacks, pajama pants, fitness memberships and smartwatches.
4-H’ers also learned about the cotton industry and submitted videos featuring cotton commercials to promote one of Georgia’s largest agricultural commodities. The Junior team, composed of 4th-8th graders placed first at the contest led by the top four team members - Shubham Badve of Simpson Middle; Phebe Burroughs-Thebault, a home school 4-H’er; Summer Burroughs-Thebault, a home school 4-H’er; and Aarsheya Gunjal of Daniell Middle School.
Cobb 4-H Junior team members also earned individual accolades including Phebe Burroughs-Thebault, high overall Cloverleaf; Prayushi Padhi of Hightower Trail Middle School, third high Junior in judging and reasons; Mythili Shah of Dodgen Middle, high overall Junior in Judging and Reasons; Jocelyn Recinos of Lovinggood Middle, third high Junior presentation; Aarsheya Gunjal, second high Junior presentation; Shubham Badve, high overall junior presentation; and Willow Thornhill, a home school 4-H’er, second high Cloverleaf in judging and reasons.
The Senior team, composed of 9th-12th graders, placed second at the contest advancing them to the state competition that will be held virtually on Dec. 12. The winning senior team includes Kshitij Badve of Campbell High, Riddhi Maheshwari of Wheeler High, Sandhya Rajesh of Campbell High and Stefan Saboura of Lassiter High.
Cobb 4-H Senior team members also earned individual accolades including Sandhya Rajesh, second high overall senior judging, reasons and presentation; and Riddhi Maheshwari, high overall senior presentation. Rajesh and Maheshwari also placed first and second overall in the entire contest respectively. Additional team members include Malavika Balamurali of Hillgrove High; Abeer Jaiswal of Bells Ferry Elementary; Avi Jaiswal and Pravarsh Kalapala, both of Daniell Middle; Naitik Maheshwari of Davis Elementary; and Nkenna Uzoho of McClure Middle.
Consumer Judging practices begin in September and end with the area contest in October or November each year. For more information, contact the UGA Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at the Cobb County Cooperative Extension office at 770-528-4070 or visit the office at 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
