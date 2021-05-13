Eight 4-H’ers from Cobb County tested their poultry knowledge on April 15 at the Area 4-H Poultry Judging Competition held in Henry County.
At the competition, all contestants judged two classes of live birds for egg production and gave oral reasons for their selections on one class. In addition, they judged carcasses and ready to cook products for meat quality, candled eggs to determine freshness and grade, and judged eggs for exterior and broken-out quality.
The Junior team, 4th-8th grades, received first place. Team members were home school 4-H’ers Ryder Bratcher, Phebe Burroughs-Thebault and Summer Burroughs-Thebault; Gabriella Ezekiel of West Side Elementary; and Aarsheya Gunjal of Daniell Middle.
The Senior team, 9th-12th grades, received first place and represented Cobb 4-H at the State Contest is Oglethorpe County on April 30. Team members were Emma Bayer of Harrison High, Venya Gunjal of Wheeler High, and Emily Recinos of Hillgrove High.
Many 4-H’ers were also recognized for their individual scores. From a total of 20 Junior competitors, Aarsheya Gunjal was recognized as the first place highest individual score, Phebe Burroughs-Thebault placed second, Summer Burroughs-Thebault placed fourth, and Ryder Bratcher placed fifth overall. In the senior competition, from a total of 19 competitors Venya Gunjal was recognized as the second high overall individual and Emma Bayer placed fourth overall.
Team members prepared for the event by attending virtual and in person classes and workshops instructed by 4-H Agent Brittani Lee and 4-H Program Assistant Kathleen McElroy.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org.
