Cobb County K-12th grad students can join the UGA Extension - Cobb 4-H for the annual LEGO STEM Challenge.

This year's theme is Imagination, Inspiration and Engineering. Participants can create a LEGO structure that can make a lasting impact on the community.

To enter, participants can submit a photo of their structure and a 60-second video clip highlighting how the LEGO design can make a difference in the community.

Entries can be emailed to Kathleen McElroy at kathleen.mcelroy@cobbcounty.org with LEGO in the subject line. The submission deadline is Oct. 7. Gift card prizes will be awarded to winners in K-3, 4th-6th, 7th-8th and 9th-12th age categories.

