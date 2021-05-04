Baseball fans can join the SagerStrong Foundation for the third annual 3K Stadium Fun Run inside Truist Park on Aug. 22.
This fun but challenging course, designed for the baseball enthusiast, will take participants on a journey inside and throughout Truist Park.
The family-friendly event will feature a 3K run, walk and a short Dash on the field for ages 7 & under. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Runners begin the 3K Fun Run at 8 a.m., walkers at 8:20 a.m. with the Dash to follow.
Dash participants will receive a t-shirt for running the event. Fun run participants will receive a t-shirt, as well as an Atlanta Braves game ticket to the Braves vs. Giants game on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
The fun run event will end with a staggered party in TENT TOWN – a fun, interactive area of vendors and games in the space outside the Left Field gate, created just for participants of this event, in waves, with food options, music and prizes after giving your best effort to run #SagerStrong.
All proceeds raised will benefit the SagerStrong Foundation blood cancer research fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Costs are $49 per person in the 3K Stadium Fun Run or $35 for the Stadium Fun Run course only; and Stadium Fun Run Kids Dash course only is $10.
Register at sagerstrongfoundation.org.
