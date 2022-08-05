The 36th annual Art in the Park takes place in Marietta Square all three days of Labor Day weekend.
The only fine art festival in Cobb County, the outdoor, family-friendly event regularly welcomes more than 45,000 attendees and features 150-plus artist booths, live music, children’s activities, the Chalk Spot and plenty of food from surrounding restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from festival benefits the Marietta Business Association.
The Artist Market will have artists working in mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel, pottery, woodworking, glass, photography, textiles and jewelry in fine metals and precious stones. All art is hand crafted, and artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals. At the artist
booths, not only can visitors browse and purchase art, they also have the chance to talk with the artists, some of whom offer demonstrations during the
festival for a real behind-the-scenes experience.
Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club. This festival feature gives kids
the chance to design a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a 3-foot-square space on the closed street. Chalk Spot takes place on Sept. 3 only, but the art
will remain on display throughout the weekend, weather permitting. All participants get a box of sidewalk chalk. Supplies will be limited, and spots are
available on a first come, first served basis. Also for the kids, Art in the Park includes the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area located on Atlanta Street on the south side of the park.
The gazebo welcomes local singer/songwriters throughout the three-day weekend. All live music performances at Art in the Park are free. Bench seating is available, or attendees can bring a blanket or chairs.
Hours are Sept. 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chalk Spot is Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for Chalk Spot is $10. Pre-registration not required, but supplies are limited.
The Marietta City Hall Parking Deck at 205 Lawrence Street has free weekend parking, and free on-street parking is available around Marietta Square. Additional pay parking is available in the decks located at Waddell and Lawrence streets.
