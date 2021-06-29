The 30th annual Marietta StreetFest will be Sept. 18-19 in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
The event, presented by the Marietta Museum of History, will be Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Each year, the festival draws more than 25,000 attendees to the Square.
The Artist Alley will showcase works from more than 70 vendors. Local and national artists will offer handcrafted items like paintings, jewelry and pottery, as well as market-style items, such as lotions, jellies, jams and sauces. The Arts & Crafts Vendor Market's hours are Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In the Kids Korner and Tiny Tot Town, young festival attendees will find inflatables, crafts and games. A small fee applies to some activities. The Kids Korner hours are Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The stage will feature local children’s dance groups and musical acts on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These interactive performances will be fun for the whole family.
Marietta StreetFest will host the 16th-annual Hubcaps and History Classic Car Show. Original, restored and "in process" classic cars will fill the south side of the Square on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will include vintage vehicles, classic cars and hot rods.
StreetFest will also host the Marietta Grassroots Music Festival on Sept. 18 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. Festival goers can grab their blankets and lawn chairs to support local musicians. This music festival was created with the purpose of showcasing the best talent from the city and surrounding communities.
Free, limited on-street parking is available around the Square. Additional parking is available in the decks located at Waddell and Lawrence Streets, hourly rates apply. Free parking is also available at the Parking Deck at Marietta City Hall, the CareHere clinic on Lawrence Street and the Marietta Housing Authority on Cole Street.
Established in 1992, the Marietta StreetFest is an annual fundraiser for the Marietta Museum of History. Located just west of the Square in the historic Kennesaw House, the Museum houses the largest collection of artifacts relating to Marietta and Cobb County’s history.
For more information, visit http://mariettastreetfest.com/.
