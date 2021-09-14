The 30th annual Marietta StreetFest is this weekend in Glover Park on Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square in Marietta.
The event, presented by the Marietta Museum of History, will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Artist Alley will showcase works from more than 70 vendors. Local and national artists will offer handcrafted items like paintings, jewelry and pottery, as well as market-style items, such as lotions, jellies, jams and sauces.
In the Kids Korner and Tiny Tot Town, young festival attendees will find inflatables, crafts and games. A small fee applies to some activities.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the stage will feature local children’s dance groups and musical acts.
The 16th-annual Hubcaps and History Classic Car Show will include vintage vehicles, classic cars and hot rods. Cars will fill the south side of the Square on Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards will be handed out at the end of the show.
StreetFest will also have the Marietta Grassroots Music Festival. Festival-goers can grab their blankets and lawn chairs to support local musicians. This music festival was created with the purpose of showcasing the best talent from the city and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit http://mariettastreetfest.com/.
