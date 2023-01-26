The Georgia Food + Wine Festival, a culinary and beverage celebration of all things Georgia, will take place March 23-26 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.
The festival has announced that Georgia Grown has come aboard as Presenting Sponsor. They will be spotlighting and supporting their members in a variety of ways, including The Georgia Grown Wine Trail, Member Village, Flavors of Georgia and their own Demo Stage.
Other partnerships this year include: Georgia Grown Member Chatel Farms – Official Beef, Audi Marietta – Official Automotive Partner and Superior Plumbing – Official Music sponsor. The festival is also proud to welcome back the Beam/Suntory family of beverages - Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, Jim Beam, Hornitos, Haku and On the Rocks - as the Master Spirits partner.
The festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, including “Savor," the main event on March 25 with over 400 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings, cooking demonstrations on the “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage,” and 50-plus restaurants and artisans from around the South; and on March 26 Sunday/Funday, a family friendly event featuring food trucks and free children’s activities. The VIP Lounge on March 25-26, presented by Publix, will offer a fully catered experience with open bars, the Bellissima Beverage Cart with craft cocktails on tap, early access and live music.
Schedule of Events
- March 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. will be “Best of Cobb”, presented by Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal. The “Best of Cobb” is a showcase of Cobb County’s best. More than 1,000 people gather to eat, drink and recognize the county’s favorite businesses and service providers. The Best of Cobb is a partnership event with the festival, tickets are sold directly by the event and will be on sale soon.
- March 24 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. will be “Fired-Up.” This BBQ Extravaganza is an all-inclusive culinary and beverage tasting ticket, showcasing some of the South’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer and spirits, and a live music stage featuring J. Scott Thompson. Participants can enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites, including two whole pigs roasted onsite from Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. Also included in the evening is “Meat & Greet” - a Chatel Farms Beef/Maker’s Mark bourbon pairing and cooking demo. This event is 21 and older with free parking. No pets allowed.
- March 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. will be "Savor, Georgia Food + Wine Festival." The afternoon will feature culinary and beverage tastings, with live music, celebrity chef demonstrations, interactive stations from several world-renowned beverage experts and shopping. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings from hundreds of wines, beer and spirits exhibitors, and each guest will receive $10 in tokens for food purchases. Additional tokens will be available for purchase throughout the festival. Savor will also feature over 20-plus restaurants from around Georgia and the South with a variety of culinary options, along with artisans from all over the region. Guests can enjoy the Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage and a Georgia Grown Demo Stage, featuring cooking demonstrations from Jernard Wells, chef/author and award-winning television host appearing on CLEO TV, the Food Network, the Cooking Channel and the Oprah Winfrey Network; and Chef Henry Chandler of Henry’s Louisiana Grill, and Publix Aprons Cooking School. Stage tastings are limited to the first 50 people in attendance for each stage session. Cobb Travel & Tourism’s “Bubbles & Brews Alley” will feature Cobb County’s most popular breweries and distilleries. The Superior Plumbing Music Stages will showcase Scott Thompson & The Lowdown Band and Les & Wes Duo. The festival’s official charity partner, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, will hold a silent auction featuring a variety of items and services, from luxury and beauty, to travel and one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining opportunities. This event is 21 and older with free parking. No pets allowed.
- March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. will be “VIP Lounge, at Savor” presented by Publix. VIP Lounge tickets include early access to the festival, VIP parking and crystal souvenir tasting wine glass. The VIP Lounge is an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with special swag bags, restrooms, open bars with cocktails, the Bellissima Beverage Cart serving craft cocktails on tap, live music from the Atmosphere Quintet, presented by Superior Plumbing. There are a limited number of tickets available. The VIP Lounge ticket also includes full access to the general admission area of Savor. Each ticket includes $10 in tokens for food purchases. Additional tokens can be purchased throughout the festival.
- March 26 from noon to 5 p.m. will be “Sunday/Funday,” a family-friendly event with a $25 admission ticket and children 12 and under free. The festival finale will have live music and a variety of restaurants, farmers, artisans and food trucks along with a variety of beverages for purchase. There will be a free Kids Zone, with free inflatables and kids activities. A variety of official festival beverages will be available for purchase for 21 and older - including beer, wine and cocktails. The Sunday/Funday Lounge will feature specialty drink stations for purchase: Mimosas, Sparkling Wines, Bloody Mary Bar and Frose’ (Frozen Rose’) with a souvenir cup. The “Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage” will feature cooking demonstrations from Georgia’s best loved chefs including Chef Z from Red Top Brewhouse, as well as the Georgia Grown Demo Stage. The “Georgia’s Best Whiskey Cocktail” challenge will have some of the area’s best bartenders and mixologists competing for the title and $1,500 grand prize. The Superior Plumbing live music stage features J. Scott Thompson. Each ticket includes $10 in tokens for food purchases. Free parking. No pets allowed.
- March 26 from noon to 3 p.m. will be the “Oyster Roast, VIP Lounge,” a family-friendly event. Participants can enjoy sipping and shucking the afternoon away while listening to live music and enjoying unlimited wine, beer and spirits tasting stations, the Bellissima Beverage Cart serving craft cocktails on tap, with unlimited roasted oysters and Publix catering. VIP Lounge tickets include admission to Sunday/Funday. Each ticket includes $10 in tokens for food purchases. Free parking. No pets allowed.
Advance ticket discount savings on the Georgia Food + Wine Festival Winter Advance Ticket Packages are available now through March 1.
For more information, visit https://georgiafoodandwinefestival.com/.
