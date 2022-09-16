On Aug. 24, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Lost Mountain Kiwanis Club teamed up to sponsor the 27th Annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament.
Over 100 golfers representing local counties participated in the event. The tournament was held at the BridgeMill Athletic Club in Canton. Fortunately, a light rain shower held off until most of the golfers had completed their rounds of play.
This year, the golf tournament generated gross proceeds in excess of $40,000. The profits are split between the two Kiwanis clubs, then all the money is distributed to various charitable organizations.
“We sincerely want to thank all the golfers, the BridgeMill Athletic Club, the volunteer Kiwanian members of both clubs and everyone else for all the efforts and hard work they contributed," said Joe Van Horn Jr., Secretary of the Kiwanis club of Marietta Golden K and co-chair of the 2022 golf tournament, before the “shotgun” start. "Thank you for making the tournament a success."
After registration, which included a golfer “Goodie” bag, golf cart, green fees, two mulligans and one raffel ticket, the day started with “breakfast biscuits” and coffee. In addition to an enjoyable and challenging round of golf, each golfer had the opportunity to win even more. Prizes were awarded for the Longest Drive, Straightest Drive and Closest to the pin.
When the round of golf was over, everyone was treated to a “buffet” lunch. After lunch, a raffle and the live auction took place, whereby 15 gift baskets were raffled off. The baskets ranged in value from $350-$500. In the event one of the golfers scored a “hole-in-one,” prizes such as a new 2022 car, a $500 Shopping Spree, a Golf Vacation for four and a New Top of The Line Driver were offered. A photo montage including detailed information of each gift basket can be viewed at https://youtu.be/zwx4u_0OAog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.