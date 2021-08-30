The annual food festival Taste of Marietta returns on Oct. 24 to Marietta Square.
It will feature food vendors from all over the county. This is a free event that will allow attendees to sample cuisine from a myriad of local restaurants.
Applications are available for food vendors and are open until Sept. 17.
For applications, deadlines and health department information, visit tasteofmarietta.com/restaurants.
Taste of Marietta is a project of the Marietta Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the City of Marietta. For more information, call 770-429-1115 or visit tasteofmarietta.com.
