Marietta’s largest and longest running food festival is returning to Marietta Square on April 24.

Ending a two-year hiatus, Taste of Marietta will bring the flavors of Cobb County together once again.

Applications are now available for vendors, and any restaurant in Cobb County is welcome to apply. The deadline to apply is March 18.

For applications, deadlines and health department information call 770-429-1115 or visit tasteofmarietta.com/restaurants.

