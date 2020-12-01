Cheatham Hill Memorial Park and Southern Cremations & Funerals will celebrate their 26th annual Luminary Service on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1861 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta.
Over 4,000 candles will be lit at 5 p.m. in remembrance of those laid to rest at the cemetery. The whole community is invited to attend. Complimentary hot drinks and refreshments will be served by the Columbarium and Mausoleums. Christine Hunsaker, owner of Cheatham Hill Memorial Park and Southern Cremations & Funerals, expects up to 600 attendees for the event based on the weather.
A luminary will be set at every grave, bench, mausoleum, throughout the Cascading Waters Cremation Garden, and other areas of the cemetery in memory of those laid to rest at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Attendees are invited to bring a lighter to help the staff light all the candles.
Remembrance Trees will also be available at the funeral home and in the Columbarium for family members to hang a paper dove, in remembrance of their loved one, at any time throughout the holiday season.
Due to COVID-19, all events will be held outside. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask, socially distance themselves and dress for the weather.
For more information, call 770-919-7100 or visit SouthernCremations.com.
