The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain are preparing for the 26th annual Kiwanis Youth Charity Golf Tournament.
Last year, over 100 golfers from mostly Cobb and Cherokee counties participated nd netted over $22,000.
Normally, the tournament is held in May, however, this year the tournament will take place Sept. 15 at the BridgeMill Golf Course with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Cost is $150 per golfer. Breakfast and lunch are included. There will be a hole in one and closest tot he pin contests, most accurate and longest drives, Beat the Pro contest, mulligans and raffle baskets.
For more information, contact Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K secretary and golf tournament chairman Joe Van Horn Jr. at 404-358-1432.
The 2020 golf tournament was also videotaped and uploaded to YouTube at https://youtu.be/HalHYhh6O_c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.