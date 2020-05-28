One of the long traditions of Marietta-based MUST Ministries is feeding at-risk children when school is not in session, but the last two years have posed intense challenges for the much-needed program.
“Last year, we faced the health department’s halt of homemade sandwiches just four weeks before the program began,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST. “After days of redefining the model for Summer Lunch, we purchased premade sandwiches and the community jumped in to help us pay for them. We all made it happen and thousands of hungry children were fed.”
The 2020 summer program was to be a celebration of 25 years of serving the children with gratitude to the host churches, volunteers and MUST team who have been involved over the years. While the gratitude is still there, Reighard explained, the past couple of months have been a retooling of the program again, this time to meet COVID limitations and health recommendations.
“We thought last year was difficult, but this year has been even more trying,” he said. “The good news is that MUST will feed hungry children this summer, no matter what.”
Using a combined food source approach, MUST will begin distributing lunches June 1 at 20 locations. This year’s model links USDA Seamless Summer meals prepared by Marietta City Schools Nutrition Dept, purchased meals and prepackaged items like Uncrustables, fruit cups, chewy granola bars and microwavable meal cups to provide for all MUST sites in four countries. In addition, the traditional Chick-fil-A Day is scheduled in late June at all locations.
Reighard said the hardest part of figuring everything out has been getting enough meals to feed the growing need for food. In the past eight weeks, MUST has fed more than 34,100 people and is seeing a bigger need than ever.
To announce the locations in Cobb, Cherokee, Pickens and Fulton, MUST is mailing postcards around the areas of the church sites to potential clients.
Through handing out meals at schools, giving groceries to MUST Neighborhood Pantry families and distributing family food boxes, MUST has shared 324,869 lbs. of food.
"The 25th anniversary of Summer Lunch is certainly not what we expected," Reighard said, "but despite required changes in the way we deliver food, our commitment has not changed. We have been feeding a high volume of children lately and working with public schools to meet volunteer needs. Perhaps the message here is that in 25 years, we have never given up our devotion to these at-risk children - no matter what.”
For more information, visit www.mustministries.org.
