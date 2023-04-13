Celebrate pollinator power with the Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, with the 24th annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival.
The event will be June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and June 4 from noon to 5 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on May 3 with CNC member presale on April 26th. Tickets are $25 general public, $20 CNC members and free for children ages 2 and under. Tickets are timed and limited, but CNC may be able to accommodate walk-ups depending on daily visitation. Purchasing tickets in advance guarantees admission.
The Butterfly Festival is the grand opening for the famous Butterfly Encounter, which remains open through Aug. 6. This large, enclosed greenhouse features hundreds of butterflies flitting around the native plants they love to eat. Visitors can get a close-up view of the colorful butterflies and learn about the power of pollinators.
It’s not all about butterflies, however! Did you know bees, moths, wasps, and birds are some of our best pollinators? Each plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Experts will be on-site to educate visitors on the best ways to support their pollinators and activities for all ages will be available.
Visitors can also journey down the migration path with the Migration Game. At each station, kids of all ages can explore the life cycle of monarch butterflies. They will learn monarch facts from when the female lays her eggs until the new generation of butterflies makes its journey from the U.S. down to Mexico.
The Alma Mexicana Atlanta dancers return this year to don vibrant costumes and showcase Mexican culture through Mexican folk dances. Director Hilda Lucía Estrella de Lev will bring her 30 years of dancing experience to audiences.
Visitors can check out the native plant sale, where experienced horticulturists will show them how to establish their own pollinator garden and use cleaner, greener gardening practices for one's home.
