Cobb PARKS, iHeartMedia Atlanta and Safe Kids Cobb County will host 21st annual Fall Festival of Fun - drive thru style.
The event will be Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
Participants can wear costumes and bring goody bags for a fun drive-thru event. Participants are asked to stay in their cars as they enjoy characters located throughout the park, including princesses, dinosaurs and Bob the Builder. Participants can stop at each station to collect goodies from the "Candy Fairy."
For more information, call 770-528-8800.
