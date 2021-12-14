20th anniversary Sleighbells on the Square was held Dec. 11

The 20th anniversary Sleighbells on the Square was held on Dec. 11 and raised money for children in Marietta City Schools and Cobb County Schools.
The event on Marietta Square attracted almost 800 registered participants.
The money raised supports the Cobb County Bar Association’s Children’s Emergency Fund, which provides emergency grants to households facing financial emergencies or crises. It also provides support for Cobb and Marietta families in need in areas that are often not addressed by traditional charities like assisting with utility bills, clothing, medicine and housing.
Race day activities included a holiday costume contest, jingle bells for runners’ shoes, a DJ playing holiday music, a t-shirt give away, free photos provided by TrueSpeed Photo, a photo opportunity with The Elf on the Shelf mascot and a warm-up provided by Burn Bootcamp.
The fastest time for the 5K race was run by Michael Smith with a time of 00:16:43.
First, second and third place medals were presented to the top 80 finishers in the 5K across age categories and all the children in the Tot Trot received a medal. Special Sleighbells 20th Anniversary Finisher medals were given to the first 500 to register for the in-person 5K.
Toy donations were collected for the Cobb Bar Toy Drive to benefit MUST Ministries, Cobb Christmas and LiveSafe Resources.
The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf, made a donation in support of the toy drive. The Elf on the Shelf mascot also took pictures with all those who donated a toy at the race.
Volunteers at the race included attorney members of the Cobb Bar Association and social workers from Cobb County and Marietta City Schools.
