20th anniversary of Sleighbells on the Square is Saturday

The 20th anniversary of Sleighbells on the square 5K/1K/Tot Trot will be Saturday.
The start and finish line for the event will be at the corner of East Park Square and Lawrence Street in downtown Marietta. The 5K is a chip-timed Peachtree Qualifying race.
Set up begins at 5:30 a.m., registration at 8 a.m., Tot trot at 8:45 a.m., 1K at 9 a.m., 5K at 9:15 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 10 a.m.
The 5K race has attracted over 1,000 registrants in recent years and raised over $30,000 for the Cobb Children's Emergency Fund - which provides emergency grants to Cobb households facing financial emergencies or crises. The fund provides support for Cobb families in need in areas that are often not addressed by traditional charities, assisting with utility bills, clothing, medicine and housing to help local families get back on track.
Race day activities include a festive holiday costume contest; jingle bells for runners’ shoes; a DJ playing holiday music; a t-shirt give away; free photos provided by TrueSpeed; a photo opportunity with The Elf on the Shelf mascot, who will make an appearance from 8 to 10 a.m.; a warm-up provided by Burn Bootcamp; and to kick-off the race, a performance by Nickajack, King Springs and Smyrna Elementary School cheerleaders as part of the Way2Cheer enrichment program in the Cobb County School District.
Special Sleighbells 20th Anniversary Finisher medals will be given to the first 500 to register for the in-person 5K.
The event will also be collecting for the Cobb Bar Toy drive to benefit MUST Ministries, Cobb Christmas and LiveSafe Resources.
Strollers and dogs are allowed at the event. Free and paid parking is available in the parking decks and lots around the Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.