The 2022 Winter Adult Coed & Women's Volleyball League registration at the Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Ext. SW in Marietta, has been extended.

Team registration will now close Feb. 8 and individual registration will close Feb. 6. League play is scheduled to begin Feb. 16.

Register at www.cobbparks.org.

