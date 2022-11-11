The Christmas at Piedmont Arts & Crafts Show, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Dec. 9-10 at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta.
There will be lots of unique arts and crafts exhibitors from all over the Southeast that have crafted, arranged, painted or built all the products themselves. A sample of products to be sold is jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, apparel and unique one of a kind gift items.
The event will also have festival food, local entertainment, free rides on the 50-foot Snow Tube ride on Dec. 9 and a free Petting Zoo on Dec. 10. All weekend there will be free photos with Santa, free children’s activities, roasting marshmallows and smores.
The free Snow Tubing Slide, presented by C&S Paving, on Dec. 9 will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can ride on more than 50 feet of a state-of-the-art snow tube slide that uses more than 8,000 pounds of ice and snow.
The free Petting Zoo on Dec. 10 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can see over 20 petting zoo animals.
Visit with Santa on Dec. 9 from 6 to 9:00 p.m. and on Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m.
The LGE Local Entertainment Stage will feature over 44 local school chorus groups signing holiday tunes. Local dance groups will also perform.
Children’s Activities include a giant slide, obstacle course and bounces.
Admission and parking is free. There will be free parking and a free courtesy shuttle from JJ Daniell Middle School and the Old Time Pottery Parking lots.
