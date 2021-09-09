The East Cobb Civitan Club will host the 2021 Wine and Vine Poolside event on Sept. 23 at the Olde Towne Athletic Club, 4950 Olde Towne Parkway in Marietta.
This year, the East Cobb Civitans are taking the annual event poolside with special performances by Band of Misfits.
The event is for 21 and over only. Guests can enjoy wines, hors d'oeuvres, auction items and a chance for a windfall with 50/50 raffle tickets. Auction opens at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m.
Since the first event in 1991, it has generated more than $620,000 for area charities including Special Needs Cobb, Adult Disability Medical Healthcare, Bethany Children’s Services, the Tommy Nobis Center and others.
Tickets are $30 per person. Tickets will be available in advance at and at the door.
For more information, visit www.wineandvinepoolside.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.