The 2021 Vinings Down Hill 5K Run for the Kids will be Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. on top of Vinings Mountain.
Now in its 25th year, this Peachtree Road Race qualifier, has had almost 2,000 runners each year and raised over $1.3 million for children's charities.
The festivities will include the 5K race, 1K run/walk, a Doggie Dash & Costume Contest, and an After Race Party.
For more information and registration, visit http://viningsdownhill5k.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.