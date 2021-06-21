LiveSafe Resources announced its honorees for the 36th Annual Tribute to Women of Achievement.
These 15 outstanding women leaders from the metro Atlanta area were recently chosen through a competitive application process to be recognized for both their achievements and their volunteer commitment to their communities. One of the 15 will also be named “Woman of the Year.”
Due to pandemic concerns with hosting the traditional, Tribute gala event of years past, this year’s Tribute to Women of Achievement event is set to coincide with the VIP Dinner for 'Que & Brew, also sponsored by LiveSafe Resources. As guests at the ‘Que & Brew VIP party on Oct. 22, this year’s Tribute honorees will enjoy unique recognition as 2021 Women of Achievement in “The Ultimate Tailgate Party.” The evening will include a silent auction, raffle and awards presentation, in addition to a dinner with entrees prepared by the BBQ teams participating in the ‘Que & Brew tasting event the next day.
The beer and BBQ tasting event, scheduled for Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m., is open to the public and will feature world-class BBQ teams sharing their best samples, a variety of local craft beers for sampling, a Cornhole tournament, football on the big screens, and live music in a dog-friendly atmosphere.
Tickets will be available beginning in August at www.livesaferesources.org/events.
This year’s honorees include:
- Kim Blass, executive director of External Affairs at Marietta City Schools.
- Yvonne Byars, senior director at MUST Ministries.
- Joyette Holmes, partner at Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun, & Rogers LLC & Journey with Joyette.
- Melanie Kagan, executive director of The Center for Family Resources.
- Tanya LaFleur, regional assistant at Walmart Regional Office.
- Cassie Mazloom, director of Cobb County Emergency Management Agency.
- Jennifer McKeehan, senior vice president of Integrated Supply Chain at Peloton Interactive.
- Jennifer Nelson, vice president of Advancement and executive director of the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation at Chattahoochee Technical College.
- Heather Quaile, CEO, founder, owner and medical director of The SHOW Center.
- Tara Riddle, Probate Court Judge in Cobb County Probate Court.
- Katie Stieber, academic coach at Birney Elementary School in the Cobb County School District.
- Maeghan Timko, owner of Parallel.
- Kristen Trice, vice president of Diagnostic Outreach/Medical Imaging at Wellstar Health System.
- Kimberly White of Keep Cobb Beautiful.
- Lisa Williams, director of Office Administration and Victim Services at the Office of the District Attorney- Cherokee County.
‘Que & Brew’s title sponsor is S.A. White Oil. Due to limited seating during the VIP Night event, tickets are only available to Tribute honorees, their guests and the ‘Que & Brew sponsors and guests.
Individual sponsorships for couples are available for $250 until sold out. Contact Molly Nash at MNash@livesaferesources.org for information on supporting LiveSafe Resources and the Tribute to
Women of Achievement as an individual or corporate sponsor.
LiveSafe Resources is dedicated to building a community free from domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. For more information, visit www.livesaferesources.org.
