The Special Needs Development Group announced this year’s Horizon Ability Gala will be held Nov. 12 at Tanyard Creek Overlook in Acworth.
The evening celebrates the athletes that participate in Horizon’s programs and furthers the mission to strive for a better quality of life for children and adults with special needs. Funds raised at this event help to keep league costs down for the athletes, maintain and replace adaptive equipment, upgrade the quality of program uniforms and increase the number of participants and programs offered.
Tickets and more information are available at www.horizonabilitygala.org.
