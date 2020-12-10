FamilySearch has announced that RootsTech, the world’s largest family history and technology conference, will be free in 2021.
The conference was originally slated to be held in Salt Lake City, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave conference planners an opportunity to take RootsTech to much broader audiences around the world.
RootsTech Connect 2021 will be held completely virtually Feb. 25-27. Individuals may register for free at https://www.rootstech.org.
“The wonderful thing about RootsTech 2021,” said Marilyn Cranford, the Family History Consultant for the Powder Springs Stake of The
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, “is that it will be assessable to anyone in their own home or library. There will be a huge choice of classes, including practical classes for the novice and tracks for intermediate and expert genealogists.”
For those interested in going to a local Family History Center, Cranford says that she hopes the Powder Springs Center will reopen after the first of the year. The center staff can help with genealogy and it provides access to premium websites, subscriptions to resources like newspapers.com and genealogybank.com along with books and the ability to scan photos.
For more information, visit https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Powder_Springs_Georgia_Family_History_Center.
