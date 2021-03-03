Cobb PARKS will have the 2021 'Fun in the Park' Photo Contest.
As residents are out enjoying Cobb parks and facilities, be sure to bring a camera and capture the fun and memories of sports activities, the beauty of nature and wildlife in the parks and anything else that shows why one enjoys spending time at the park.
Participants can enter up to 10 of their best shots in the 17th annual photo contest, which is open to all photographers. Rules and the entry form are available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/programs/fun-park-photo-contest.
