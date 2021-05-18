Rep. Barry Loudermilk announced the winners of the 11th Congressional District 2021 Congressional Art Competition, which is a competition for high school students living within the district.
The top three contestants won scholarships from The Art Institute of Atlanta, and the first place winner received an additional scholarship from Savannah College of Art Design.
In the 2021 competition, a total of 39 entries were submitted from 11 different schools in Georgia's 11th Congressional District.
- First place went to Paige Nash of Creekview High School for "Hidden Behind the Mask," a work in charcoal.
- Second place went to Annie Kim of North Atlanta High School for "A Masked Society," a work in pencil.
- Third place went to Julia Bass of Woodstock High School for "Into the Deep," a work in oil paint.
- Honorable Mention No. 1 was Chloe Smith of Woodland High School for "Entangled in the Deep Blue," a work in water color and graphite.
- Honorable Mention No. 2 was Christopher Markley of Creekview for "Grandpa's '67," a work in acrylic paint.
- Honorable Mention No. 3 was Georgia Smith of Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw for "Vinyard Vista," a work in watercolor.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk represents Georgia's 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Bartow and Cherokee counties and portions of Cobb and Fulton counties. He serves as a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the Committee on House Administration. He may be reached at 202-225-2931 or by email at loudermilkcomms@mail.house.gov.
