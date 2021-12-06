2021 Christmas at Piedmont Church Arts & Crafts Show is Friday and Saturday

The 2021 Christmas at Piedmont Church Arts & Crafts Show, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta.
There will be lots of unique arts and crafts exhibitors from all over the Southeast that have crafted, arranged, painted or built all the products themselves. Some of the products available will be jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, apparel and unique one of a kind gift items.
The event will also have festival food, local entertainment, free rides on the 50-foot Snow Tube ride on Friday and a free petting zoo on Saturday. Both days will have free photos with Santa, free children's activities and roasting marshmallows and smores.
The Snow Tube, presented by C&S Paving, will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can ride on more than 50 feet of a state-of-the-art snow tube slide that uses more than 8,000 pounds of ice and snow.
The petting zoo will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with over 20 petting zoo animals on the lawn of Piedmont Church.
Visits with Santa will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Local entertainment on the stage include local school chorus groups and local dance groups. The children's activities include a giant slide, obstacle course and bounces.
Admission and parking are free. There will also be a free courtesy shuttle from JJ Daniel Middle School and the Old Time Pottery parking lots.
