The 2020 Taste of Marietta, one of Marietta’s largest celebrations held on Marietta Square, is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual food festival usually kicks off the city’s festival season on the last Sunday in April.
“The City of Marietta was gracious to provide a contingency date of Oct. 25th, however after watching the COVID-19 concern continue, we don’t see how we can responsibility invite thousands of people to Marietta square for a food festival,” said Amanda Sutter, executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center. “Taste of Marietta takes a monumental team of planners, volunteers and restaurant staff to pull of such a large event with over 70 vendors and musical performers. Everyone works so hard, which is why it is a crushing blow to have to cancel this year’s event.”
The Taste of Marietta would have celebrated its 27th year. Typically, a rain or shine event, this year is the first time it has been cancelled.
“We have been participating in Taste of Marietta since 2012, and it is disappointing to hear of the cancelation of such a great event, but we understand and support the decision,” said Alexis Kinsey, owner of Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers and Bones, Silla Del Toro and Forno Vero.
The Taste of Marietta not only showcases local restaurants and sponsors but is a fundraiser for the Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center.
“The Visitors Bureau’s main purpose is to promote Marietta as a destination for tourist, bringing patrons to our hotels, attractions, restaurants and businesses. Losing the revenue from the Taste of Marietta will create a challenge for our advertising budget however, the health and safety of our attendees, performers, vendors and volunteers is our primary concern,” said Duane Sherman, president of the Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau has plans to continue promoting local businesses and restaurants through digital advertising campaigns and social media posts through @TasteofMarietta and @VisitMariettaGeorgia.
