The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association has announced new dates for the 2020 Parade of Homes.
Postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Parade of Homes will now take place the weekends of June 13–14, 20–21 and 27–28.
Participants will now have three full weekends to tour more than 100 new homes from over 20 home builders throughout metro Atlanta. The self-guided, free event features new homes from Hall to Henry counties and Paulding to Jackson counties.
Many of the homes are decorated models that include the latest design trends, while others are move-in ready homes available for immediate purchase. Some of the homes are also custom homes that wouldn’t typically be open to the general public for touring.
A full list of participating builders and communities, as well as a map of every home included on the Parade, is available at ATLHomesParade.com or through the ATLHomesParade app.
For information, visit www.AtlantaHomeBuilders.com or call 770-938-9900.
