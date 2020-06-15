With the cancelation of the City of Marietta’s Fourth of July celebration, the Great American Family Picnic will also pause its festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Started in 2010, the GAFP is an annual fundraiser for Marietta-based MUST Ministries. Some $50,000 has been raised by the Phileo Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church of Marietta for the charity.
The GAFP honors the memory of a former class member, Bill Hamilton, who died of cancer in 2006. Hamilton was a supporter of MUST and was a past board president.
The origins of the picnic have their roots in the July 4th celebrations the Hamiltons hosted at their home, starting in 1995. The annual get together became a fundraiser upon Bill’s death and was named the GAFP when the event shifted to the “Park on Polk” on the grounds of First United Methodist Church in 2010.
Because there won’t be a picnic this year, the Phileo Sunday school class is encouraging the community to make up the difference. The GAFP typically raises $5,000 for MUST.
Donations on behalf of the GAFP can be made through the MUST or church websites.
