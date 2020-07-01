Cobb PARKS announced that while residents are out enjoying county parks and facilities, they should bring their camera and capture some photos for the 16th annual "Fun in the Park" Photo Contest.
Participants can enter up to 10 of their best shots. Images can be sports activities, the beauty of nature and wildlife in the parks or anything else that shows residents enjoying time at the park.
The contest is open to all photographers.
For full rules and to download an entry form, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/programs/fun-park-photo-contest.
