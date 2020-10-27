The Carter Center will have "2020: A Mental Health Game-Changer," a panel discussion about mental health, on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
The discussion will be on Facebook.com/cartercenter and on cartercenter.org.
Panelists include Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S Congressman and founder of the Kennedy Forum; Carter Center Board of Trustees chairman Jason Carter; Kari Cobham, senior associate director of the Carter Center Mental Health program; and Samhita Kumar, associate director of the Carter Center Mental Health program.
The event will also honor Rosalynn Carter's 50 years of mental health leadership.
During the webcast, participants can join the discussion in the comments on Facebook or on Twitter with #CarterCenterMentalHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.