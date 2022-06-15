21st Century Leaders connects, transforms and inspires high school students across Georgia to leverage diversity, explore career opportunities and become leaders in their schools, communities and ultimately the workforce.
Cool Girls Inc says it will use the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund grant to fund supplemental education and empowerment programs for girls throughout metro Atlanta, so they feel confident to cultivate healthy relationships and make positive decisions that help them achieve their goals.
In an online check presentation ceremony, Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said, “It is our hope that the money we invest today will provide resources, education and other support for young people who become our community leaders tomorrow.” Halter is pictured with Jennifer McCrary, Tywonia Orum and Jessie Bond of the East Lake Foundation; Holly Thomas of Cool Girls Inc. and Kate Hewitt of 21st Century Leaders.
Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced that three metro Atlanta organizations focused on financial literacy and education and empowering young girls for success are the most recent recipients of Delta Community Credit Union 2022 Philanthropic Fund grants.
Delta Community CEO Hank Halter recently awarded 21st Century Leaders a $7,500 grant, which it will use to launch additional locations at metro Atlanta high schools where low-income students will have access to lessons in leadership and entrepreneurship, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs.
Halter presented a $7,500 grant to Cool Girls Inc. in support of its programs that provide education, advocacy and material resources for economically disadvantaged girls and others.
A third grant, for $2,500 was awarded to the East Lake Foundation in support of its financial literacy initiatives serving the Villages of East Lake and students at Drew Charter School.
