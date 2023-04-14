The United Way of Greater Atlanta's Women United will present the 15th Annual Women's Leadership Breakfast on May 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
The event will feature as panelists Ruth E. Carter, Academy Award-winning Costume Designer for Marvel's Black Panther; Renee Montgomery, Co-owner and Vice President of the Atlanta Dream and Dana Spinola, Founder of fab’rik. Moderator and WSB-TV co-anchor Sophia Choi will speak with these three trailblazers about this year’s topic, “The Real Flex: Knowing Your Worth.”
Each of the panelists has made waves in their respective fields. Carter recently received her second Academy Award for Achievement in Costume Design and her historic win in 2019 marked the first time an African American won in the category. Montgomery, a two-time WNBA champion, is the first WNBA player to become an owner and executive of a WNBA team. In addition to founding fab’rik, Spinola also heads the brand's nonprofit, free fab’rik, that builds completely free Dream Boutiques inside of safe houses and homeless shelters to provide free shopping sprees for women in need.
Women United is made up of women from different backgrounds and communities working together through investments of time, talent and funds to improve the well-being of children and families throughout Greater Atlanta. More than 3,000 female leaders are involved across 13 metro Atlanta counties and have more than $7.4 million annual regional impact.
United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way in the nation, focuses on ensuring that every child in Atlanta has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential. The organization invests in more than 200 programs in 13 counties through the Child Well-Being Impact Fund and works to help children succeed in school, improve financial stability of families, provide affordable and accessible healthcare and end homelessness.
