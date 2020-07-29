The 14th annual Give Me Five for No Kid Hungry has gone virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m., participants can join Billy Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, and George McKerrow, CEO of Ted's Montana Grill, alongside Georgia-based hunger relief partners for an engaging conversation on the state of childhood hunger in America.
An online auction featuring exclusive packages from participating chefs and sommeliers will launch at the end of the conversation, and 100% of proceeds from the event — including the auction — will benefit the work of the No Kid Hungry campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
The event ticket will also include five $25 gift cards to the participating restaurants listed below, to be used at the discretion of the guest:
♦ Chef John Adamson and Josh Ardizzoni, Marcel
♦ Chef Jeb Aldrich and Paige Estrada, Tiny Lou's
♦ Chef Gerry Klaskala and Andres Loaiza, Aria
♦ Chef Pano Karatassos and Sam Than, Kyma and Bistro Niko
♦ Chef Kevin Rathbun and James Pruitt, Kevin Rathbun Steak
Tickets and donations are available at www.nokidhungry.org/atlanta.
