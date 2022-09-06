Purchase diapers on Amazon through the Cobb Diaper Day Wish-list.
Declare a day to collect diapers from fellow employees, organization members, neighbors or friends.
Drop off donations on one of the community collection days - Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon or Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cobb EMC Solar Flower Garden in Marietta.
Cobb Diaper Day was founded by the late Barbara Hickey in 2008 to help families in Cobb County. Hickey envisioned the community coming together to support local families in need. Low-income families often have the daily stress of choosing between food and diapers. Prolonged wearing of a wet diaper causes diaper rash and a crying baby leads to more stress in the home. Low-income families also face additional challenges like:
Food stamps do not include hygiene products, such as diapers.
On average, the cost to purchase diapers is approximately $100/month.
Day care centers require parents to provide their own diapers.
To help ease some of the burdens of the thousands of families in critical need, diaper donations will be distributed to the community through the following community partners: Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, LiveSafe Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA, Sweetwater Mission and The Center for Family Resources.
