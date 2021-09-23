The Cobb Diaper Day Committee announced that it is holding its 13th Annual Diaper Day virtually, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual community-wide effort to collect diapers for low-income families is occurring throughout September and October. All diaper donations will be given to the Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, LiveSafe Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA, South Cobb United, Sweetwater Mission and The Center for Family Resources for distribution to help ease some of the burdens of the thousands of families in critical need.
The community can donate to the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, managed by Cobb Community Foundation, purchase diapers through their Amazon Wish-list and hold diaper drives - especially during Diaper Need Awareness Week, which will be Sept. 27 – Oct. 3. Also, community-wide collection dates are OCt. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cobb EMC Solar Flower Garden in Marietta.
Through the efforts of the Cobb Diaper Day Committee, founded by the late Barbara Hickey, over one million diapers have been donated to assist low-income families in Cobb County. The goal this year is to donate over 100,000 diapers.
Low-income families often have the daily stress of choosing between food and diapers. Prolonged wearing of a wet diaper causes diaper rash and a crying baby leads to more stress in the home. Low-income families also face the facts that food stamps do not include hygiene products, such as diapers. On average, the cost to purchase diapers is approximately $100 per month. Daycare centers require parents to provide their own diapers.
Donations are being accepted online at www.cobbdiaperday.com.
