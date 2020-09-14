The Cobb Diaper Day Committee announced that it is holding its 12th Annual Diaper Day virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual community-wide effort to collect diapers for low-income families is occurring throughout the entire month of September.
Organizations, companies and individuals are encouraged to donate to the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, managed by Cobb Community Foundation, purchase diapers through their Amazon Wish-list and hold diaper drives, especially during Diaper Need Awareness Week, being held Sept. 21–27. All diaper donations will be given to the Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, liveSAFE Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA and Sweetwater Mission for distribution to help ease some of the burdens of the thousands of families in critical need.
Through the efforts of the Cobb Diaper Day Committee, founded by the late Barbara Hickey, more than one million diapers have been donated to assist low-income families in Cobb County. The goal this year is to donate more than 110,000 diapers.
Low-income families often have the daily stress of choosing between food and diapers. Prolonged wearing of a wet diaper causes diaper rash and a crying baby leads to more stress in the home.
Low-income families are also faced with the fact that food stamps do not include hygiene products, such as diapers; on average, the cost to purchase diapers is approximately $100 per month; and day care centers require parents to provide their own diapers.
For more information, visit www.cobbdiaperday.com.
