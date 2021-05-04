The Rotary Club of North Cobb's 11th annual Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Friday and Saturday at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Rotary Club of North Cobb. It will feature cash and prizes for the Lord of the Wings Taster and the People's Choice BBQ Taster. For a nominal charge, participants can purcahse tastes of all the backyard teams competing in the competitions. There will also be a Kid'z Zone featuring interactive inflatables for all ages, an all-new Cigar Lounge and a Beer and Wine Garden.
Hours are:
- Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. with the Lord of the Wings Taster held at 6 p.m. and taking the Day's Chevrolet stage at 8 p.m. will be a concert for all ages by the best Three Dog Night and Hall & Oates Tribute Band, Georgia Players Guild, presented by LGE Community Credit Union.
- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Taster's Choice BBQ, sponsored by Bay Equity Home Loans, starting at noon.
Admission is free and free parking is available at the Acworth Community Center adjacent to the park. Tables of six can be purchased for $125. There are also VIP packages available for the concert and the event.
For more information, visit www.smokeonthelake.org.
